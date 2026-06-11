Berkeley health officials say 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after contracting leptospirosis from rats

Health officials in Berkeley said one person died and another person was hospitalized after contracting leptospirosis from rats that had infested their RV.

On Wednesday, the city's public health department released details about the cases, which were identified last month. Officials said the pair had been living in what was described as a "severely rat-infested" RV located a mile from the Harrison Street encampment.

One of patients died, while the other recovered after a lengthy hospitalization. Officials said both people had delayed access to medical care, which contributed to the severity of their disease.

"These human cases highlight the potentially serious health risk to humans living in environments with rat infestations," the health department said in a statement. "Exposure to rats infected with Leptospirosis poses a potentially serious health risk to humans and dogs."

Late last year, two dogs at the Harrison Street encampment tested positive for the disease. In response, the city provided free vaccination to dogs at the encampment, removed 40 tons of garbage and provided outreach to residents to mitigate the risk of leptospirosis.

No new infections have been reported at the encampment, officials said.

The city, along with Alameda County Vector Control, has been trapping and testing rats for the disease at the encampment and in the area where the RV was parked. Officials said the new testing continued to show a "high prevalence" of the disease in the rats tested, which is above baseline levels in California urban rat populations.

With evidence of infected rats no longer being limited to the Harrison corridor, city officials said they have shifted to a broader citywide prevention strategy, focusing on high-risk environments such as RVs and encampments with rat infestations.

A bacterial disease, leptospirosis is most commonly spread through mud and water contaminated with the urine of infected rats. Infection occurs through mucous membranes, such as the nose, mouth, eyes or open wounds and not through coughing or sneezing.

Leptospirosis is usually asymptomatic but can present flu-like symptoms, officials said. If left untreated, the disease can cause serious illness.

Antibiotic treatments are available for humans, dogs and cats, while an effective vaccine is available for dogs.

While the risk to the general public remains low, health officials said people living in encampments, RVs or other locations with a high burden of rats infected with leptospirosis should seek medical care quickly if they experience symptoms.

Members of the public who suspect a rat infestation should contact their pest control providor or Alameda County Vector Control at 510-567-6800.