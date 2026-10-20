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Vegetation fire breaks out in hills above UC Berkeley campus

By
Tim Fang
Digital News Producer, CBS Bay Area
Tim Fang is a digital producer at CBS Bay Area. A Bay Area native, Tim has been a part of the CBS Bay Area newsroom for more than two decades and joined the digital staff in 2006.
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Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

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Fire crews are on the scene after a fire broke out in the hills above the UC Berkeley campus Tuesday morning.

According to the Berkeley Fire Department, the fire was reported on the 800 block of Panoramic Way around 11:40 a.m. At least 2 to 3 acres of vegetation has burned.

berkeley-hills-fire-102026-01.jpg
Chopper over fire burning in the Berkeley Hills on Oct. 20, 2026. CBS

Firefighters from Berkeley and Oakland, along with crews from Cal Fire and the Alameda County Fire Department remain on the scene Tuesday afternoon. Berkeley firefighters say one structure is threatened and there are no immediate reports of injuries.

No evacuations have been ordered. Firefighters said the area should be avoided.

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