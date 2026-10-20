Vegetation fire breaks out in hills above UC Berkeley campus

Fire crews are on the scene after a fire broke out in the hills above the UC Berkeley campus Tuesday morning.

According to the Berkeley Fire Department, the fire was reported on the 800 block of Panoramic Way around 11:40 a.m. At least 2 to 3 acres of vegetation has burned.

Chopper over fire burning in the Berkeley Hills on Oct. 20, 2026. CBS

Firefighters from Berkeley and Oakland, along with crews from Cal Fire and the Alameda County Fire Department remain on the scene Tuesday afternoon. Berkeley firefighters say one structure is threatened and there are no immediate reports of injuries.

No evacuations have been ordered. Firefighters said the area should be avoided.