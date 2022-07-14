Herman Fire burns 60 acres in hills above Benicia

BENICIA – A three-alarm vegetation fire broke out in the hills above Benicia in Solano County on Wednesday afternoon and quickly burned more than 50 acres.

According to Cal Fire, the Herman Fire was first reported before 5 p.m. and burned about 60 acres as of 6:05 p.m. Containment has reached 30%.

#HermanFire – UPDATE - Fire is approximately 60 acres, and 30% contained. If driving in the area use caution and give way to emergency vehicles.

#CALFIRE#CALFIRELNU pic.twitter.com/BJ8gWhr258 — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) July 14, 2022

The Benicia Fire Department tweeted around 5:15 p.m. that the fire is in the area of Lake Herman Road and Channel Road. Along with Benicia firefighters, Cal Fire are responding with aircraft and two water tenders.

Firefighters said no residential structures are being threatened and no evacuations have been ordered. Lake Herman Road through the area is also closed.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.