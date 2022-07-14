Watch CBS News
Herman Fire burns 60 acres in hills above Benicia

/ CBS San Francisco

BENICIA – A three-alarm vegetation fire broke out in the hills above Benicia in Solano County on Wednesday afternoon and quickly burned more than 50 acres.

According to Cal Fire, the Herman Fire was first reported before 5 p.m. and burned about 60 acres as of 6:05 p.m. Containment has reached 30%.

The Benicia Fire Department tweeted around 5:15 p.m. that the fire is in the area of Lake Herman Road and Channel Road. Along with Benicia firefighters, Cal Fire are responding with aircraft and two water tenders.

Firefighters said no residential structures are being threatened and no evacuations have been ordered. Lake Herman Road through the area is also closed.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.

First published on July 13, 2022 / 5:33 PM

