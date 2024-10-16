Benicia burglary suspect jumps into water in failed attempt to flee from police

A 27-year-old man from Oakland was arrested early Wednesday morning after allegedly fleeing from a suspected burglary in Benicia, leading officers on a short pursuit and then jumping into the water to try to escape, police said.

Benicia police responded at about 3:30 a.m. to a burglary alarm set off in the 400 block of Industrial Way and tried to contact a suspect but he fled in a vehicle, leading to a short pursuit that ended at a dead-end area near Industrial Way and Bayshore Road.

The suspect then got out of the vehicle and went into nearby water to try to escape, but officers surrounded the area and used drones and police dogs to find him and eventually take him into custody, police said.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was taken to a hospital to be treated for possible hypothermia, then was taken to Solano County Jail to be booked on suspicion of multiple offenses.

He also had an active felony warrant from Santa Clara County, according to police.

