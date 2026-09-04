Beach hazards warning issued for Bay Area, Central Coast for Labor Day weekend

People heading to the Northern and Central California coast over the Labor Day holiday weekend are urged to exercise caution and watch for potential sneaker waves, as a Beach Hazards Statement is in effect.

According to the San Francisco office of the National Weather Service, the warning covers beaches from Sonoma County down to Monterey County, including the Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco, Monterey Bay and the Big Sur coast. The warning remains in effect through 11 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 7.

"Increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents due to incoming long period southerly swell associated with tropical activity in the Eastern Pacific Ocean. Breaking waves to around 10 feet expected," the weather service said in a statement.

⚠️Hazardous beach conditions return Friday morning and continue through Monday evening due to an increased risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. If going to the beach this weekend, know what to do if stuck in a rip current and never turn your back on the ocean. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/nlnGmNekID — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 3, 2026

An example of the dangers of high surf occurred earlier this summer, when a 16-year-old lifeguard saved a 10-year-old child at Seabright State Beach, in a dramatic rescue that was caught on video.

At the time of the incident, the coast was under a significant swell event and high surf advisory. The swell was providing consistent waves of 4 to 6 feet, with waves occasionally reaching an estimated 10 feet.

Officials offered several tips for people heading to beaches this holiday weekend, including staying off jetties, piers, rocks and other waterside infrastructure. People are also urged to remain out of the water to avoid hazardous surf and to not turn one's back on the ocean.

There is a moderate risk for sneaker waves this weekend as long period south swells arrive from Hurricane Marie. The greatest threat will be to steep, south facing beaches south of Cape Mendocino. Be cautious this weekend and remember to never turn your back on the ocean! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/LeECs5BO8G — NWS Eureka (@NWSEureka) September 4, 2026

The agency's Eureka office has also issued a separate Beach Hazards Statement for southwestern Humboldt and coastal Mendocino counties, particularly southern-facing beaches. The warning for the North Coast is in effect from late Friday through Monday evening.