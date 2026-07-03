1 dead, 1 injured in Bay Point shooting; suspect sought

A man was being sought as the suspect in a double shooting in Bay Point that left one person dead and another injured early Friday morning.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office said deputies were dispatched at about 1:30 a.m. to an unknown problem on Olive Lane, which later was reported to be "shots fired."

While arriving at the scene, deputies were flagged down by several people who were injured at the location, the Sheriff's Office said. Deputies found one person who was unresponsive and he was taken to a hospital. The victim was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the office said.

A second person was taken to the hospital; the victim's condition was not disclosed. The victim who died has not yet been identified.

Avery Alexander Gibbs Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff's detectives identified the suspect as 35-year-old Avery Alexander Gibbs, described by the Sheriff's Office as a transient. Gibbs was still at large as of Friday afternoon

The Sheriff's Office said Gibbs should not be approached, and anyone seeing him should call 9-1-1. People with information on the shooting were asked to contact Sheriff's Office investigators at (925) 313-2600 dispatcher at (925) 646-2441.