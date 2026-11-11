Bay Area woman creates retreat for families affected by brain cancer

Nearly 25,000 Americans are diagnosed with malignant brain tumors each year, and most are adults, according to the American Cancer Society.

For families navigating a parent's brain cancer diagnosis, the stress can be unimaginable. One Bay Area woman is working to make that journey a little less lonely.

Abby Marks organizes a free retreat each year for 12 to 15 families, each with a parent living with brain cancer. The weekend brings families together for connection, community and support.

"It's the most meaningful, fulfilling weekend full of love," Marks said.

The effort is personal for Marks. Her husband, Milton Marks III, was diagnosed with brain cancer when their children were young. After he died, Marks, a psychologist, wanted to help other families facing similar challenges.

"They have a community of people where we understand not just what they're going through, but also what they need," she said.

She started the Milton Marks Neuro-Oncology Family Camp in 2014 in partnership with UCSF Medical Center. Its patients and their families find respite and healing at Walker Creek Ranch in Petaluma.

The long weekend is full of music, art, therapy, support groups, and self-care.

For some families, the retreat has become an annual tradition. Anna Shebesta and her family traveled from Minnesota for their third camp. Her husband, Tim, was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2023.

"As we got off the airplane, I just saw stress fall away from him as he was getting ready to be around people that just understood. It's an incredible place," Shebesta said.

Brian Caines and his family also returned for their third retreat following his cancer diagnosis. His wife, Silvia Hurtado, said Marks has made a lasting difference in their lives.

"She's our hero, you know?" Hurtado said. "It's converting a difficult time into something positive that make meaningful changes in other families."

Their 9-year-old daughter, Allison, said the camp also gives her a chance to connect with other children who understand what her family is experiencing.

"They feel more understanding," Allison said.

Asked how that makes her feel, she replied, "It makes me feel not lonely."

Some children who attended the camp years ago have since returned as counselors. Azlym Amaya helps kids lift their emotional burdens.

"Camp was a time for me to just be a kid and to enjoy what being a kid feels like," Amaya said.

Volunteers serving on UCSF's on-site medical team, like Dr. Stefanie Stallard, get valuable insight into patients' lives outside of the clinic.

"It's a really big eye-opener to be able to see the bigger picture and also to hear about all the challenges that they face," Stallard said.

The annual camp is Abby Mark's gift to families:

"They are loved and they are worthy of care," she smiled.

So for bringing hope and healing through the Milton Marks Family Camp, this week's CBS News Bay Area ICON Award goes to Abby Marks.