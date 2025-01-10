Wind, coastal flood advisories issued for Bay Area this weekend

The Bay Area office of the National Weather Service issued weather advisories for strong winds and possible coastal flooding in the area for the upcoming weekend.

Officials said strong offshore winds are returning to the region late Friday, prompting a wind advisory that begins midnight on Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday covering the North Bay interior mountains, East Bay Hills, the Santa Cruz Mountains and the eastern hills of Santa Clara County.

North to northeast from 20 to 30 miles per hour, gusting to 50 mph, are expected. The winds could lead to downed tree limbs and potential power outages.

⚠️🍃A Wind Advisory has been issued for Fri night - Sun morning for the North Bay Interior Mountains, East Bay Hills, Santa Cruz Mountains, and the Eastern Santa Clara Hills. Expect North to Northeast winds of 20-30mph with gusts up to 50mph. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/iQKEQBvy0i — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 10, 2025

Officials urge residents to secure loose outdoor objects. Drivers should use extra caution, particularly those who are behind the wheel of high-profile vehicles.

Along with the wind advisory, a coastal flood advisory is in effect along the San Francisco Bay and San Pablo Bay coastlines from 5 a.m. to noon on Saturday. High tide in San Francisco is expected to reach 6.80 feet at 8:34 a.m.

Bayshore locations along the San Francisco and San Pablo Bay may experience minor coastal flooding around high tide Saturday morning. San Francisco high tide is 6.80 feet at 8:34 am Saturday. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth! #CAwx #BayAreaWX pic.twitter.com/TgNIxbWN0t — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 10, 2025

"Low lying areas within the San Francisco Bay Area may see minor flooding as a result during high tide," the weather service said in a statement.

Officials said impacts could include flooding of parking lots and parks near the water, along with isolated road closures.