Bay Area weather forecast showing more rain than initially expected for late this week

CBS/Bay City News Service

As rain falls into the Bay Area, the National Weather Service said Tuesday afternoon to expect Friday and Saturday's rain totals to be wetter than expected.

The NWS said the week's first round of rain continues to impact the North Bay but remains light with little to no impact. 

The second round of rain, which will be steadier, is still on track for Wednesday afternoon and evening. The threat of thunderstorms has diminished for Wednesday and now has the highest confidence over the coastal waters. 

Southerly winds will increase Wednesday as well with strongest winds over the coastal waters and in Monterey/San Benito counties. 

The NWS said one notable change is that Friday into Saturday looks much wetter than previous forecasts, with even a low chance (15%) of thunderstorms.

November 14, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

