Bay Area to be under Flood Watch, wind advisories as next big storm approaches

The National Weather Service forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area for Saturday calls for scattered showers, with heavy rains and gusty winds possible.

Moderate to heavy rain should move in from the south Saturday evening, continuing overnight and through midday Sunday. Light to moderate rain will persist Sunday afternoon and evening.

As of Saturday morning, forecasted rain totals are 2 to 3 inches for this upcoming storm.

There is a Flood Watch in effect for most of the Bay Area beginning on Saturday at 4 p.m. until 10 a.m. Monday. Wind advisories will begin on Saturday night throughout the Bay Area, with widespread 40 mph or greater gusts expected.

Wind is likely to be a bigger threat than Wednesday's storm. The strongest winds will occur Sunday morning and will be capable of significant tree damage with rain-saturated soils around the region.

An impactful storm is on the way. Here's a look at timing for impacts Saturday through Tuesday. A big concern with this storm will be very strong winds near the coast especially on Sunday, resulting in likely downed trees and potential widespread power outages. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/lRPpKBboIx — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 2, 2024

There is a high wind warning in the Santa Cruz and Castroville areas beginning on Saturday night as well. The NWS said it is most concerned with winds toppling trees near the coast and causing power outages.

Daytime highs on Saturday will be mostly in the mid-50s in the Bay Area. Overnight lows will be in the 40s on the coast, in the 40s around the bay, and in the 40s inland.

Jose Fabian contributed to this report.