Extra security at Bay Area synagogues as holiest days, Oct. 7 anniversary nears

With the holiest days in Judaism approaching and nearly one year after the Hamas attack on Israel, Bay Area synagogues are on high alert.

Last year, Rabbi Mark Bloom's biggest worry was finding enough chairs for the High Holidays. This year, it's making sure every door is locked twice.

"This past year has undoubtedly been the most challenging I've ever had to face as a rabbi," he told CBS News Bay Area.

With the anniversary of the October 7th Hamas attack coinciding with Judaism's holiest days, anxiety at Oakland's Temple Beth Abraham is at an all-time high.

"I wake up at night thinking about it still. I think about what if I was taken hostage. I have nightmares about it. I think it's changed the relationships I have with people," said congregant Elan Masliyah.

For the anniversary, Bloom is increasing security, adding extra guards with additional support from the city's police department.

The FBI issued a warning that the coming October 7 anniversary, could inspire "violent attacks" within the U.S.

The announcement went on to say that "violent extremist activity" has been observed since the ongoing Israel-Hamas war began."

This as hatred against Jews in the U.S. is reaching unprecedented levels.

According to the FBI, antisemitic attacks spiked 63% in 2023, the highest on record.

"The key thing that October 7th changed was the realm of the possible started to seem like the realm of the probable," said Rafael Brinner, a counterterrorism analyst for the Bay Area Jewish Federation which oversees security for Jewish institutions in Northern California.

Brinner believes Iran's recent attack on Israel has added a new layer of unpredictability to an already precarious situation.

"We're living under the sense of, 'When is something going to happen next?' and the key thing for us to do is prepare so that we're not thinking of it every minute of the day, but we've done our preparation," he told CBS News Bay Area.

For Bloom, it's about reminding people that even amidst all the sorrow and fear there's at least one silver lining.

"It really has brought our community together," he said.