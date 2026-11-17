A midweek storm is set to bring strong winds and rain to the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast, prompting multiple advisories by the National Weather Service.

Bay Area wind advisory, warning

The agency has issued a wind advisory for coastal areas of the North Bay, San Francisco and Peninsula, down to the Monterey Bay and Big Sur coast, along with the East Bay interior valleys beginning at 9 p.m. Tuesday. Forecasters said south winds from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

In addition, the weather service has issued a high wind warning for the East Bay hills, also taking effect Tuesday at 9 p.m. Wind gusts up to 70 mph are expected at the higher elevations.

The wind advisory and high wind warning are expected to continue through 1 p.m. Wednesday.

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North Bay, Big Sur flash flood risks

The National Weather Service has also issued flash flood watches for areas burned by recent wildfires. In Napa County, the flash flood watch covers areas northeast of Calistoga burned by the 2025 Pickett Fire and is in effect from late Tuesday night through Wednesday evening.

In Monterey County, the flash flood watch covers parts of Big Sur that were burned during the Plaskett and Timber fires that burned over the summer, amid concerns about excessive rainfall causing flooding and debris flows. Areas covered include portions of Highway 1 and the Los Padres National Forest including the town of Big Sur.

The flood watch is in effect from Wednesday morning through early Thursday morning.

The weather service has also issued other alerts for the region, including a coastal flood advisory from 5 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, a high surf advisory from 4 p.m. Wednesday to 4 p.m. Thursday, and a beach hazards statement through Wednesday afternoon.

🚨Heads up, Central Coast(Big Sur)! A Flash Flood Watch -> Wed AM–Thu AM for Plaskett & Timber burn areas. With 2–4" of rain near Big Sur, there is a HIGH risk of mud, rock & debris flows near Hwy 1. Have multiple ways to get alerts & stay safe! Now is the time to prepare. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/1oGJrDkG1f — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 17, 2026

What to expect with this storm

Forecasters said light to moderate rain is expected to begin in the North Bay Tuesday evening, spreading southward in the early morning hours.

"The Wednesday morning commute will be messy for most with wind driven moderate to heavy rainfall at times. Be sure to give yourself plenty of extra time if you need to travel across much of our area Wednesday morning and afternoon," the weather service said in its Tuesday forecast discussion.

In addition to wind and rain, isolated thunderstorms are also possible. After the cold front passes, expect colder conditions late Wednesday into early Thursday.

The weather service said rainfall amounts are expected to range from 1 to 2 inches in rain-shadowed valleys, about 1.5 to 2.5 inches in much of the Bay Area and Central Coast, 2 to 3.5 inches in the North Bay and 3 to 5 inches in the Santa Cruz Mountains and Santa Lucia range.