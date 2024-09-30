Thousands in Butte, Shasta counties affected by PG&E power shutoffs starting Monday

Northern California is bracing for an October heatwave this week, with thousands of people now dealing with power shutoffs starting.

Due to the elevated wildfire risk, PG&E says more than 13,000 customers in parts of 13 counties and two tribal areas could be affected by Public Safety Power Shutoffs on Monday and Tuesday.

The county with the largest number of people affected is Shasta, where PG&E says 7,709 have had their power cut.

Butte and Tehama are also seeing significant outages, with more than 1,500 people in each county in the dark.

PG&E says customers should have been notified of the impending shutoffs early Saturday.

What counties are seeing PG&E power shutoffs?

PG&E says they forecasted a total of 13,455 customers across Northern California to see power shutoff.

Butte, Colusa, Glenn and Shasta counties all had shutoffs begin Monday morning.

Here are the anticipated outage numbers, broken down by county: Alameda, 346; Butte, 1,585; Colusa, 545; Contra Costa, 286; Glenn, 464; Humboldt, 11; Napa, 140; San Luis Obispo, 33; Santa Barbara, 75; Shasta, 7,709; Sonoma, 268; Tehama, 1,927; Trinity, 62; Glenstone Rancheria, 44; Pit River Tribes, 6.

Magalia, one of the communities burned in the deadly 2018 Camp Fire, is one of the areas that lost power.

PG&E says fourteen community resource centers will be available in the affected areas.