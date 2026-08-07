Weekend heat advisory for Bay Area inland locations, flood advisory for low-lying areas

The National Weather Service has issued multiple weather advisories for the San Francisco Bay Area and Central Coast for the second weekend of August, with flooding possible for some low-lying coastal areas along with hot temperatures inland.

Here's what to know about the advisories.

Inland Heat Returns

Following hot temperatures the previous weekend, a heat advisory has been issued for areas away from the coast beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday and continuing through 10 p.m. Sunday.

In the Bay Area, the advisory covers the Sonoma coastal range, North Bay interior mountains, East Bay interior valleys, the Santa Clara Valley and Santa Cruz mountains. On the Central Coast, the advisory includes the Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest, interior Monterey County and the mountains of San Benito County.

Forecasters said daytime highs in the affected areas will reach the mid-90s to low-100s, while nighttime lows will be in the mid-60s to mid-70s.

⚠️Heat is back! 🥵 A Heat Advisory is in effect from 10 AM Sat to 10 PM Sun. 🌡️Expect highs in the mid 90s to low 100s across interior areas and mountains. Mild overnight temps with lows in the mid 60s to mid 70s. Hydrate, seek shade, and NEVER leave kids or pets in cars! 💧🚗 pic.twitter.com/bvH33AW49P — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 6, 2026

"Saturday and Sunday will be the hottest days of the week with temperatures 10-15 degrees above normal," the agency said in its Friday morning forecast discussion. "Near-critical fire weather conditions persist through the weekend across the interior due to very hot and dry conditions."

To beat the heat, officials urged people to hydrate and to take extra precautions while outside, including wearing lightweight and loose clothing, limiting strenuous activities to early morning or early evening and to take action when experiencing symptoms of heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Young children or pets should not be left in unattended vehicles.

Forecasters said high temperatures should return to seasonal norms early next week.

Flooding Risk For Low-Lying Areas

The Weather Service has also issued a Coastal Flood Advisory that begins at 5 p.m. Friday for low-lying areas along San Francisco Bay, San Pablo Bay and Monterey Bay.

Forecasters said minor flooding could take place during the highest high tide, which will be during the evening or overnight hours.

At the San Francisco tidal gauge, high tide is expected to be 1 foot above normal during high tide at 6:55 p.m. Friday, 1.3 feet above normal at 8 p.m. Saturday and 1.6 feet above normal at 9:02 p.m. Sunday. Officials noted that the timing of the high tide will vary up to 90 minutes earlier or later depending on one's location.

Coastal Flood Advisory goes in effect at 5 PM Friday for bayshore locations along the San Francisco, San Pablo, and Monterey Bays. Up to 1.7 feet of inundation is expected in low-lying areas. Do not drive around barricades or through water! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/uQDlcgiljL — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) August 7, 2026

Forecasters said the predictions include both astronomical tides and roughly 3-6 inches of additional water, mainly from a combination of thermal expansion and accumulated sea level rise.

The high tide may flood coastal trails, cut off access to some low-lying coastal areas and beaches and may bring water and waves farther up the beach than usual. People are urged not to drive around barricades or through water and to protect flood-prone property.

Officials said the Coastal Flood Advisory continues through 2 a.m. on Thursday, August 13.