Bay Area heat advisory extended through Thursday as scorching temps continue inland

A heat advisory for much of the Bay Area and Central Coast has been extended, as inland areas continue to see scorching temperatures from an October heat wave.

On Monday, the National Weather Service announced that the advisory has been extended through 10 p.m. Thursday, October 8. The advisory covers all nine Bay Area counties away from the immediate coast, along with the Santa Cruz Mountains, most of San Benito County and southern Monterey County.

Forecasters said inland temperatures are expected to range from the mid-90s to near 105 degrees. Meanwhile overnight cooling will be limited due to weak onshore flow.

⚠️Heat Advisory has been extended through Thursday for the interior due to hazardous heat and limited recovery. Stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade, and never leave people or pets in unattended vehicles! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/OxQeS2Y3zS — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) October 5, 2026

"Despite a couple degrees of cooling from Wednesday's highs, the cumulative heat impacts will continue and a moderate risk of heat-related illnesses continues into Thursday," the Weather Service said in a statement.

The advisory, which took effect on Saturday morning, was initially scheduled to expire on Sunday and has been extended multiple times.

The Weather Service said the level of heat affects anyone without effective cooling and/or adequate hydration.

Officials offered several tips to beat the heat, including drinking plenty of water and to take water to those who are vulnerable, if possible.

While outside, officials also urged people to take precautions, including wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing and limiting strenuous activities to early morning or early evening. Drivers are also reminded not to leave children or pets in unattended vehicles.

Spare The Air Alert In Effect

In addition to the heat advisory, the Bay Area Air District has extended a Spare the Air Alert through Tuesday due to concerns about ozone.

A Spare the Air Alert has been extended through Tuesday, October 6, due to unhealthy concentrations of ground-level ozone, or smog. High levels of ozone pollution are harmful to breathe, especially for children, seniors and those with respiratory and heart conditions. pic.twitter.com/8Lz1gexrZb — Spare The Air (@SpareTheAir) October 5, 2026

District officials said ozone can cause throat irritation, congestion and chest pain, along with triggering asthma, inflaming the lining of the lungs, and worsening bronchitis and emphysema. Young children, the elderly and those with respiratory and heart conditions are particularly vulnerable.