Bay Area families ready to enjoy fall activities welcome weather cooldown

LIVERMORE, Calif. — Pumpkins, hayrides and fall festivals are bringing the sights of autumn to the Tri-Valley. But with temperatures soaring into the 90s this weekend, the weather has felt more like summer.

At 'ABC Pick of the Patch Pumpkins' in Livermore, families enjoying the inflatable slides and other seasonal activities told KPIX Saturday they're ready for a change.

"Honestly, it's been really hot," said Lilly Mudalige, who visited the pumpkin patch with her family.

Her husband, Don Mudalige, said the heat has kept their family in summer clothes well into October.

"Still no jackets out," he said with a laugh.

The weather has been especially noticeable during a time of year when cooler temperatures are usually part of the experience.

"My kids' school just had their fall festival," Don Mudalige said. "And typically when fall festival comes around it's like, 'Oh yeah, let me get my sweater.' Yeah, yesterday? I was in my summer outfit."

Lilly Mudalige said the recent temperatures have been unusual for October.

"Every October it always dropped to 80 or 75, but never 90," she said. "And now it's almost the end, and it's still 90!"

The good news for families hoping to break out the cozier part of their wardrobes: Cooler weather is on the way, with temperatures expected to drop significantly over the next several days. Rain is also in the forecast.

"We are so glad it's going to cool off," Lilly Mudalige said.

Her family is looking forward to the seasonal shift and the familiar feeling that comes with the holiday season.

"Once it cools down, the holiday season will come back, that feel again," Don Mudalige said.

The heat has also been noticeable for younger residents, including Abe, a 12-year-old seventh grader in the Tri-Valley area.

"It gets hot, especially during PE," he said.

Abe said he didn't expect temperatures to climb into the 90s this late in the year.

"90s right now," he said. "But usually it's been like low 70s."

He's welcoming the forecast for cooler weather, especially with Halloween approaching.

"That'll be nice, for sure," he said.

But with trick-or-treating just around the corner, Abe has another piece of advice for anyone planning a Halloween costume: Dress for the weather, whatever it brings.

"Make sure you have a breathable costume though," he said.

The coming cool-down could bring more seasonal conditions to the Bay Area, but the rain forecast may also mean some adjustments to outdoor plans.