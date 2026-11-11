Weekend high surf warning issued for Bay Area, Central Coast; rain likely

The National Weather Service issued a high surf warning for coastal portions of the Bay Area and Central Coast this weekend, noting that waves of up to 30 feet are possible.

On Wednesday, the agency announced the warning for the coast including the North Bay, San Francisco and Peninsula, the Monterey Bay and Big Sur. The warning will be in effect from 6 a.m. Friday to 4 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15.

During the high surf warning, forecasters said waves of 25 to 30 feet that are "dangerously large" are expected.

🚨UPDATE: The Beach Hazard Statement has been adjusted to start now and will continue through 6 PM Friday. From 6 PM Friday through 4 AM Sunday a High Surf Warning will be in effect for Pacific Coast beaches.



Never turn your back on the ocean. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/aCNMfATfSN — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) November 11, 2026

"These waves bring tremendous power that will overpower anyone in the water and cause coastal erosion. The risk of drowning is very high this weekend," the weather service said in its forecast discussion on Wednesday.

Officials urged people not to go into the water, to avoid climbing on rocks or leaning over seawalls and not to turn one's back on the ocean.

Beach hazards, coastal flooding risk continues

Ahead of the high surf warning, the coast remains under both a beach hazards statement and coastal flood advisory that will be in effect through Friday afternoon.

Forecasters said breaking waves of 15 to 20 feet are expected on Thursday and Friday. Meanwhile, up to 1.5 feet of tidal inundation in low-lying coastal areas is possible during high tide.

Rainy weekend ahead

In addition to the above watches and warnings, forecasters said rainy weather will also return to the Bay Area and Central Coast.

The weather service said a cold front will bring wind and rain to the region in time for Friday's commute. Meanwhile, another cold front will arrive Sunday into Monday.

According to forecasters, rainfall amounts are expected to be under an inch with Friday's cold front and under an inch for the cold front arriving early next week.