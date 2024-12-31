2025 to bring in higher bridge tolls, transit fares across Bay Area

Commuters are starting 2025 having to pay more to get around the Bay Area as bridge tolls are increasing by a dollar, while BART and Muni fares are going up as well.

The Bay Area is already the most expensive metro area for commuters according to a study by the US Chamber of Commerce.

Every day about a quarter million cars on average cross over the Bay Bridge into San Francisco, and one of those drivers is Ron Ewing.

"I drive there every day and $8 a day, I don't look forward to paying to go to my job," Ewing told CBS News Bay Area. He works as a case manager for the San Francisco Housing Authority and commutes across the Bay Bridge from Hercules.

Ewing said the extra dollar isn't going to make or break his budget, but he questions why the toll is getting more and more costly.

"What are they charging $8 for? There's nobody at the toll booths anymore. The traffic is just as bad, so I don't know what efficiencies they're getting," he said.

The Metropolitan Transportation Commission is in charge of seven bridges in the Bay Area and sets the toll amounts.

The one dollar increase that takes the tolls from $7.00 to $8.00 for most vehicles was actually a measure approved by voters in 2018 to pay for road and transit improvements.

"Transit budgets have been significantly impacted by the pandemic," said Adina Levin. She's the executive director of Seamless Bay Area, a non-profit focused on making public transportation more accessible.

Levin says many of these rate hikes were postponed during COVID and are now necessary to help agencies close massive budget shortfalls, which she says will help improve service and reliability.

"Though it's a little more of a bite out of the wallet, it's still a really good thing for many of us in the Bay Area," Levin told CBS News Bay Area.

Along with rising tolls, BART and San Francisco Muni fares are going up as well starting Jan 1. Muni rides will cost $0.25 more, which brings the cost of a one-way trip up to $2.75. Cable car fares are also going up $0.50 to $5.50.

BART is increasing fares by 5.5%, which means the average trip will cost about $0.25 more.

"Like from Concord to Pittsburg and it's only $2, that's good right there. If they up it, it's like, why?" asks Taishaun Glover. He doesn't have a car and uses BART as his main source of transportation.

Many commuters like Ron say they feel like they don't have a choice. BART is getting more expensive and so are the bridges.

"I don't have any options. I can't swim across," he said laughing.

While most bridges will see higher tolls, the Golden Gate Bridge is run by its own agency so the toll there is not increasing on Jan. 1st.