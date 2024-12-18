Bay Area officials approve bridge toll increases through 2030 that will raise cost over $10

Bay Area Toll Authority approves bridge toll hikes through end of the decade

On Wednesday, Bay Area officials approved additional toll increases for local bridges through 2030, adding to the already planned hike set to take effect Jan. 1.

Drivers will already be shelling out an extra dollar to cross Bay Area bridges at the start of 2025.

Right now, drivers pay seven dollars to cross the seven state-owned bridges in the region, including the Bay Bridge and the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge. Starting Jan. 1, that jumps to 8 dollars. The other spans impacted include the Antioch, Benicia, Carquinez, Dumbarton, and San Mateo bridges.

The Bay Area Toll Authority (BATA) introduced the proposed toll increases in October.

For drivers in regular two-axle cars and trucks, the proposal would raise tolls on the bridges to $8.50 in 2026. Tolls paid with FasTrak would rise to $9 in 2027, $9.50 in 2028, $10 in 2029 and $10.50 in 2030.

To encourage more drivers to use FasTrak, customers who use license plate accounts or invoiced tolling would also pay a premium starting in 2027. The premium for license plate accounts would be 25 cents, while the premium for invoiced tolling would be $1.00.

Tolls for large freight trucks and other vehicle/trailer combinations with three or more axles would rise by 50 cents per axle per year between 2026 and 2030, officials said.

Supporters say the price hike helps pay for important bridge projects. Critics argue the hikes are premature, with some calling for more transparent accounting.

The proposal does not include the Golden Gate Bridge, which raised tolls in July.