Bay Area air quality advisory issued due to smoke from Pacific Northwest fires

An air quality advisory has been issued for the San Francisco Bay Area, as smoke from fires burning in the Pacific Northwest drifts into the region.

According to the Bay Area Air District, the advisory is in effect on Tuesday, Aug. 4, and Wednesday, Aug. 5.

"Conditions can change rapidly and the amount and location of smoke at ground level is hard to predict," the agency said in a statement. "Smoky, hazy skies may be visible, the smell of smoke is possible and air quality may become unhealthy at times on Tuesday and Wednesday."

According to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center, dozens of large wildfires are burning in Washington state and Oregon, in what has been described as one of the worst fire seasons in decades.

Among the hardest hit areas is Spokane, Washington's second-largest city. Three fast-moving fires have destroyed at least 700 buildings and have led to at least 67,000 people under evacuation orders as of Tuesday.

Authorities have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with setting the largest of the three fires.

The air district is warning residents that wildfire smoke contains fine particulate matter and other harmful pollutants, adding that exposure is unhealthy, even for short periods of time.

To avoid exposure, residents are being urged to stay indoors until smoke levels subside, if temperatures allow. Residents can also reduce exposure to smoke by setting car vent systems to recirculated air.

If smoke is impacting your area, officials urged using indoor filtration or going to a location with filtered air, such as a library or mall.

While an advisory has been issued, officials said a Spare the Air alert is not in effect, as pollutant levels are not expected to exceed the national 24-hour health standard.

Residents can check current air quality conditions in their community by visiting the EPA's Fire and Smoke Map at https://fire.airnow.gov.