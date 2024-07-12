Heart of San Francisco's French community ready to celebrate Bastille Day

With Bastille Day set for Sunday, the heart of the San Francisco's French community is getting ready to celebrate.

Nestled in the heart of the city's French Quarter, adjacent to Chinatown, Café de la Presse has been a beacon of French culture for the past two decades. Owner Olivier Daridon has dedicated his efforts to bringing a slice of France to the bustling downtown area.

"I am from the west part of France, so there was a point to be from the west part of the US," Daridon shared, highlighting his commitment to authenticity and his preference to seaside living.

Despite the challenges of relocating 20 years ago, Daridon has remained steadfast in his mission.

"The hardest part in the beginning was to be understood by people. Because my accent was very thick, and still a little bit, I guess," he recalled, reflecting on the early days of his journey.

Olivier Daridon, owner of Cafe de la Presse in San Francisco, readies for Bastille Day celebrations, July 12, 2024. CBS

Still, neither language barriers nor the economic troubles of the pandemic could deter Daridon from his vision of providing a true French experience.

As Bastille Day approaches, he views the occasion as a poignant reminder of his growth as a French American.

"I think it's always a big emotion. We love to be part of it, with some specific items that will be on the menu for Bastille Day," he said.

To celebrate the holiday, the café will feature special surprise dishes, vibrant decorations, and plenty of Ricard, a beloved anise-flavored drink from France.

Bartender Nicholas Vidal noted that, despite the challenges faced by the dwindling French Quarter, the café continues to attract a steady stream of visitors.

"It does give a fantastic location in front of Chinatown Gate, so we have a lot of tourists pass by, a lot of French people from Paris come in," he said.

Daridon takes pride in the communal, patio seating that evokes a European atmosphere. He also aims to dispel some common stereotypes about the French.

"I think people think that French people are rude, and not necessarily very nice. And that's not true. We can be very nice," he asserted.

As Café de la Presse prepares for Bastille Day, it stands as a vibrant touchstone of French culture, offering a unique experience for both locals and tourists alike.