BART train hits person on tracks at Walnut Creek station

A BART train struck a person on the tracks at the Walnut Creek station Monday morning, authorities said.

The incident was originally reported at about 10:30 a.m. A BART spokesperson said that a person entered the trackway for an unknown reason when a train approached, and a collision may have occurred. The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District later confirmed that a person was hit by the train, and BART spokesperson Michelle Robertson said the person was taken to a hospital.

Major delays followed the incident on the Yellow Line in the Antioch and San Francisco International Airport directions, BART said. The Walnut Creek station, which was closed temporarily, reopened at about 11:16 a.m.

No foul play was suspected, BART said.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.