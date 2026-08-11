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BART service partially shut down due to PG&E power outage, agency says

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

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BART service was partially shut down Tuesday due to a PG&E power outage, the transportation agency said.

Trains were not running between the Millbrae and Colma stations in the San Francisco, Richmond, SFO and Millbrae directions.

"Bus service is available via SamTrans bus 292 between SFO and Millbrae stations. Between Milbrae and Colma stations use SamTrans ECR Daly City. Between Colma and Milbrae stations use SamTrans ECR Palo Alto," the agency said.

PG&E's website shows an unplanned outage near Millbrae and estimates power will be restored around 9:15 p.m.

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