BART service partially shut down due to PG&E power outage, agency says

BART service was partially shut down Tuesday due to a PG&E power outage, the transportation agency said.

Trains were not running between the Millbrae and Colma stations in the San Francisco, Richmond, SFO and Millbrae directions.

"Bus service is available via SamTrans bus 292 between SFO and Millbrae stations. Between Milbrae and Colma stations use SamTrans ECR Daly City. Between Colma and Milbrae stations use SamTrans ECR Palo Alto," the agency said.

BART service has stopped between Millbrae and San Francisco Int'l Airport in the Richmond, SFO and Millbrae directions. Due to an PG&E power outage. Samtrans bus 292 operates between SFO and Millbrae stations. — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) August 12, 2026

PG&E's website shows an unplanned outage near Millbrae and estimates power will be restored around 9:15 p.m.