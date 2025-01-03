Watch CBS News
BART service between Coliseum station and Oakland International Airport resumes after being suspended

By Carlos Castañeda

BART's train connector service between Coliseum and Oakland International Airport was suspended early Friday morning due to an equipment problem on the track, the agency said.

The service was reestablished a few minutes before 7 a.m. Friday, but BART said passengers on the airport line, which normally takes about eight minutes between the Coliseum station and the airport, would face up to 18-minute delays on the line. 

BART said commuters can use AC Transit bus service on the 73 line between the Coliseum and the airport stations.

No estimate was given on when the train service will return to normal.

