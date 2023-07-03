Video shows people running during Baltimore mass shooting that left 2 dead and 28 wounded

Manhunt in Baltimore after mass shooting Baltimore police search for suspects in shooting that killed 2, wounded 28 at block party 02:33

CBS Baltimore obtained video showing people running as a mass shooting unfolded in the city's Brooklyn neighborhood early Sunday. Police said they were searching for at least two suspects who opened fire on a group of people at a neighborhood block party. The "Brooklyn Day" cookout event has been held there annually for the last 27 years, with hundreds of kids attending.

Police said two people were killed and 28 wounded, nine critically. They identified the two who died as 18-year-old Aaliyah Gonzales and 20-year-old Kylis Fagbemi.

At least three victims remained in critical condition on Monday. Police said the victims ranged in age from 13 to 32 years old, with 14 minors among them.

Baltimore city officials said at a news conference Monday that "more than two" firearms were likely used to carry out the mass shooting. A few suspects are believed to be involved in the rampage, said Mayor Brandon Scott. Metro Crime Stoppers has offered a $28,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of potential suspects.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting as of Monday afternoon. But police said at the time that they had only reviewed some of numerous video clips shared with the department as evidence and were continuing to conduct interviews with victims to move the investigation forward. Authorities have asked the community to report tips related to Sunday's mass shooting to the homicide unit at the Baltimore Police Department, or to Metro Crime Stoppers should they wish to remain anonymous.

Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said the department did not learn of the "Brooklyn Day" event until several hours before the shooting. An internal review is underway of possible failures within the police department to deploy or prepare officers ahead of time.

Police said they got reports of gunshots at around 12:30 a.m.

"When officers arrived, they found multiple victims suffering from gunshot wounds," acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley said. "We located one female adult deceased on the scene, nine additional victims were transported from the location to area hospitals. In addition, we had 20 other victims walk into hospitals throughout the region."

Police said Gonzales died at the scene and Fagbemi at a local hospital.

The nine critically wounded victims were stabilized and transferred to Baltimore trauma centers, according to hospital officials. All others were treated and released.

🚨New surveillance video shows dozens of people running through the street in Brooklyn, Maryland. The neighbor who gave me this video says he saw people shooting at each other outside his front door. @wjz pic.twitter.com/vD5u97stly — Kelsey Kushner (@KelseyKushnerTV) July 3, 2023

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott spoke about the ongoing search for the shooters during an interview with "CBS Mornings" on Monday.

"We are not going to stop until we find them and hold them accountable. But we're not just going to stop with them. We're going to try to find out who sold the gun and who trafficked that gun into Baltimore and hold everybody on the chain responsible, because that's what we need to start doing in this country," Scott said.

The mayor stressed that reducing gun violence can't be done "solely on the backs of police officers," but requires the involvement of a whole range of government agencies and community groups. And he urged Congress to take action.

"We need all of Congress to get on board and enact real gun law changes to prevent folks who shouldn't have them to being able to have that access. It should not be easier for a young person to go online and order a ghost gun than it is for me to get some Claritin D from my local pharmacy," Scott said.

Tweets posted in the shooting's aftermath revealed continuing police discontent. The Baltimore City Fraternal Order of Police said the Southern District was "working short-handed as usual" during the shooting.

"@BaltimorePolice used to have 20+ cops on every patrol shift," the FOP tweeted. "Now there are sometimes half that number. BPD is 700 cops short and more are leaving weekly thanks to the non-action of ex-PC Harrison. @MayorBMScott, do you think these are acceptable numbers? We need a retention and recruitment plan now."

Baltimore's FOP said seven officers were patrolling the Southern District at the time of the mass shooting.

"Ten years ago there would have been 20 from the shift," the FOP continued. "The legacy of ex-PC Harrison is that 400 more cops left during his tenure than were hired. @MayorBMScott, this is unacceptable. You need to create a retention & recruitment plan NOW. FOP3 has offered suggestions."

Baltimore City Councilwoman Phylicia Porter said the community is "marginalized" with high unemployment and crime rates.

"We have some of the highest unemployment rates, we have some of the most violent crimes down here in Brooklyn property," Porter said. "In Brooklyn Homes, we have some of the highest crime."

This is the aftermath of where the block party was when shots were fired. People are trying to sweep up the debris like cups and paper. However, you can see caution tape is still blocking this area @wjz pic.twitter.com/YYaGPkw0SC — Alexus Davila (@AlexusVDavila) July 2, 2023

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said, "We saw yet another mass shooting strike our community where a celebratory gathering turned deadly. My heart breaks for these victims, their families, and the Baltimore community that is coping with the loss."

"Maryland has had enough of watching gun violence continue to ravage our state and our nation. The fact that these horrific shootings continue to take place is abominable. We as a state will continue to do everything we can to prevent senseless acts of violence like the one we saw last night."

"We are grateful for the actions of the first responders who jumped quickly into action and are confident that our law enforcement officials will swiftly bring the perpetrators to justice. My administration is in close touch with local officials and will provide whatever resources are needed to assist."

Related