Authorities warn that rainbow fentanyl may show up in Halloween treats

BERKELEY -- Halloween is just around the corner and kids are ready to go trick-or-treating. Now, rainbow-colored fentanyl is being pushed into communities across the Bay Area and the U.S. and authorities are sending out a warning to parents.

The Drug Enforcement Agency says parents should take an extra step and check their kids' candy this year to make sure it's safe.

In the past, parents were told to make sure their kids walked in well-lighted areas and to have a safety plan. Now, checking for rainbow fentanyl is being added to that list.

Kendra Feeley, a parent talked about trick or treating with her kids.

"We will do some monitoring this year. Working in schools, I know that's actually top of mind for schools too," Feely said.

"I know that it's an issue. The presence of fentanyl in schools specifically," parent Simon Alejandrino added,

Authorities this week found the dangerous opioid inside boxes of Sweetarts, Skittles and Whoppers at Los Angeles International Airport.

The Berkeley police department recently arrested a suspect carrying rainbow fentanyl.

"We're starting to see this color coated fentanyl out there," Officer Byron White said.

The concern this Halloween and throughout the holidays is that these drugs can be accidentally mixed with treats as drug dealers use kid-friendly packaging to disguise the opioid.

Authorities say parents need to watch out for candy out of its packaging.

"I would like to think somebody would not be creating something to give to kids that is so incredibly harmful but we just can't be too careful," Officer White said.

