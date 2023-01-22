10 killed, 10 injured in Monterey Park mass shooting after Lunar New Year festival, shooter at large

Ten people were killed, and another 10 were injured in a mass shooting late Saturday in Monterey Park following a Lunar New Year celebration that attracted thousands, police said.

According to authorities, it happened around 10:30 p.m. on the 100 block of West Garvey Avenue in Monterey Park.

Sgt. Bob Boese of the LASD said the shooter is a male.

"The suspect fled the scene and remains outstanding," said Capt. Andrew Meyer of LASD during a press conference Sunday morning.

It occurred about an hour after a large Lunar New Year festival in the area had ended that thousands of people attended earlier in the day. By 9 p.m., locals said most of the visitors had cleared out of the area.

Monterey Park is a city of about 60,000 people with a large Asian population.

The business appears to be a dance studio or club that has been in business since 1990.

"Officers made entry to the location and saw additional victims," said Capt. Meyer. The ten people injured are in various conditions from stable to critical, he said.

One neighbor told KCAL News the gunshots sounded like fireworks, but due to the celebrations in the area, he did not think much of it at the time.

Seung Won Choi, who owns the Clam House seafood barbecue restaurant across the street from where the shooting happened, told the Los Angeles Times that three people rushed into his business and told him to lock the door.

The people also told Choi that there was a shooter with a machine gun who had multiple rounds of ammunition on him so he could reload.

#LASD Homicide Detectives Assisting Monterey Park PD w/ Shooting Death Invst., 100 blk. W. Garvey Ave., Monterey Park - https://t.co/UN1JQiD5dx — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) January 22, 2023

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates.)