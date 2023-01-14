Record NBA crowd in San Antonio sees Warriors' 144-113 rout of Spurs

SAN ANTONIO -- Jordan Poole scored 25 points, Donte DiVincenzo added 22 and the Golden State Warriors beat the San Antonio Spurs 144-113 on Friday night before an NBA-record crowd of 68,323 at the Alamodome.

The attendance shattered the previous regular-season record of 62,046 who watched Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls play the Atlanta Hawks at the Georgia Dome on March 27, 1998.

The Spurs normally play at the AT&T Center but returned to their former home as the franchise celebrates its 50th anniversary.

While returning to the Alamodome stirred fond memories for San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich and fans of the franchise's first NBA championship in 1999, reality wasn't as kind.

Golden State set its season high in points, surpassing its previous high in a 143-141 victory in double-overtime against Atlanta on Jan. 2.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr knew how difficult playing in the cavernous facility is after playing three seasons at the Alamodome for San Antonio beginning in 1999. That's why Kerr had a long practice Thursday night to help his players acclimate to the new surroundings, and it helped.

The Warriors had eight players score in double figures. Klay Thompson had 16 points and Stephen Curry added 15.

Tre Jones had 21 points for San Antonio, which has lost four straight and seven of eight. Keldon Johnson added 17 points.

After the Warriors missed their first three shots, Thompson drained a 3-pointer to spark a 17-4 run. Golden State would shoot 39% on 3s and 50% from the field in the opening quarter.

When the Warriors opened a 30-point lead in the four quarter, the Spurs fans responded with the wave for five minutes straight.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Golden State is 4-16 on the road this season. The Warriors were 22-19 last season away from home. … Kerr received a long and loud ovation prior to the game. Kerr was a member of the Spurs' 1999 NBA championship.

Spurs: San Antonio G Devin Vassell missed the game following left knee surgery Wednesday in New York. Popovich said the surgery went well. There is no timetable for his return, but Popovich said it will be after the All-Star break. … San Antonio opened a four-game homestand that concludes Jan. 20 against former Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers.

UP NEXT

Warriors: At Chicago on Sunday.