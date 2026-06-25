A's rally for 9-6 win over Giants with 4 runs in the ninth with 2 out

Jonah Heim's RBI single tied the game, Lawrence Butler followed with a go-ahead RBI hit and the Athletics scored four times with two out in the ninth inning Thursday, rallying for a 9-6 win over the San Francisco Giants.

Henry Bolte opened the ninth with an infield single off Caleb Kilian (2-4). After Bolte advanced to second on a wild pitch, Kilian got two outs before walking Tyler Soderstrom. Heim then singled down the left-field line to score Bolte and tie the game at 6.

Butler put the Athletics ahead with a single to right that scored Soderstrom. After Butler stole second, Max Muncy's bloop single to left scored two more runs and gave the Athletics a 9-6 edge.

The A's had led 2-1 in the sixth before Jung Hoo Lee hit a go-ahead, three-run triple with two outs and Victor Bericoto followed with a two-run homer, his third, to put San Francisco ahead 6-2.

Bericoto had hit a game-ending solo homer in the Giants' 2-1 win Wednesday night.

In Thursday's series finale, the Athletics got a two-run single from Shea Langeliers in the seventh and an RBI single from Jeff McNeil in the eighth to set up their comeback in the ninth. McNeil had three of the Athletics' 15 hits.

Geoff Hartlieb (1-0) threw two hitless innings of relief for his second career victory. Mason Barnett worked a perfect ninth and picked up his second save.