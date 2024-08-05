Arson suspect arrested following vegetation fire in Fremont
A person was arrested for suspicion of arson after a vegetation fire Sunday afternoon in Fremont.
The fire broke out at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Landing Road and Fremont Boulevard near Interstate Highway 880.
The smoke from the fire was visible to drivers on Highway 880. No structures were threatened and there were no reports of any injuries.
Fremont police said one person was arrested for starting the fire but no other details were available.