Arson suspect arrested following vegetation fire in Fremont

A person was arrested for suspicion of arson after a vegetation fire Sunday afternoon in Fremont.

The fire broke out at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday in the area of Landing Road and Fremont Boulevard near Interstate Highway 880.

Firefighters have stopped forward progress of the Landing Fire, the vegetation fire burning in the area of Landing Pkwy and Fremont Blvd. The second alarm units requested to respond to the fire have been canceled. No reports of injuries. @Fremont_CA @FremontPD pic.twitter.com/CMZxjzxsI2 — Fremont Fire Department (@FremontFire) August 4, 2024

The smoke from the fire was visible to drivers on Highway 880. No structures were threatened and there were no reports of any injuries.

Fremont police said one person was arrested for starting the fire but no other details were available.