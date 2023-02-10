Update: Hazmat situation near Daly City BART disrupts service; Station evacuated

DALY CITY – A hazmat incident near the Daly City BART station Friday forced the evacuation of the station and a shutdown of train service.

Shortly after 10 a.m., the agency posted on social media that service had stopped at all three stations due to police activity.

Several minutes later, BART said that service was suspended in the area at the request of police and firefighters due to an "emergency situation" outside the station in Daly City. The agency said there is a potential hazmat situation in the area.

UPDATE 10:19 am: At request of Daly City FD and Daly City PD due to an emergency situation outside Daly City station, BART has closed service between Balboa Park and Colma.



Balboa Park, Daly City and Colma stations are currently closed. pic.twitter.com/eXaCGBfazt — BART (@SFBART) February 10, 2023

No additional information about the incident was immediately available.

A heads up if you’re around John Daly Blvd & Junipero Serra Blvd in Daly City. There’s a hazmat situation closing off the streets + BART tunnel. pic.twitter.com/UXol25Dbyl — Alex (@alex_harmon) February 10, 2023

During the closure, the Yellow Line will run only between Antioch and Glen Park stations and between South San Francisco and San Francisco International Airport. The Blue Line will run between the Dublin and Glen Park.

Meanwhile, transbay service has been suspended on the Red Line and Green Line. The Red Line will run between Richmond and Bay Fair and South San Francisco to Millbrae, while the Green Line will run between Berryessa and MacArthur.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.