Armed robbery reported in Berkeley

BERKELEY -- Police in Berkeley were investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Saturday morning.



The robbery occurred around 3:25 a.m. on Saturday in the area of College Avenue and Derby Street.



The suspect involved in the robbery was armed with a gun, according to police.



Police described the suspect as a person in their 20s and wearing a ski mask and all-black clothing.



The suspect was seen getting into the rear passenger side of a black BMW SUV.



Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Berkeley police at (510) 981-5900.