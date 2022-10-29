Armed robbery reported in Berkeley
BERKELEY -- Police in Berkeley were investigating an armed robbery that occurred early Saturday morning.
The robbery occurred around 3:25 a.m. on Saturday in the area of College Avenue and Derby Street.
The suspect involved in the robbery was armed with a gun, according to police.
Police described the suspect as a person in their 20s and wearing a ski mask and all-black clothing.
The suspect was seen getting into the rear passenger side of a black BMW SUV.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Berkeley police at (510) 981-5900.
