Suspect charged in Antioch kidnapping; 2nd suspect arrested

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has filed charges against a man accused of kidnapping a woman last week in Antioch, and authorities said a second suspect has been arrested in the case.

Antioch police arrested 21-year-old James Llarena of San Francisco, after receiving a call around 2 p.m. Aug. 11 concerning a man and a woman having a physical altercation inside a vehicle.

The caller was able to give police a partial license plate, which led officers to identify the car. Police issued a BOLO alert (Be on the Lookout) and the vehicle was located in Pittsburg.

The injured woman was taken to the hospital. Investigators said Llarena and the woman were acquainted.

The district attorney's office charged Llarena with two counts of kidnapping, two counts of false imprisonment, stalking, criminal threats, and other related charges, according to police.

Llarena's bail has been set at $400,000.

Police also arrested a second suspect on Friday in the case. Elijah Alcala, 19, of Antioch was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and other related allegations.

Anyone with information about the case can contact Detective Inerbichler at (92) 809-7792. Callers may remain anonymous.

