Antioch police said a 19-year-old was arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a man Tuesday evening.

Just before 6:30 p.m., officers went to the area of D Street and West 19th Street for a ShotSpotter activation and found a 54-year-old man who had been shot at least once, police said.

He was declared dead at the scene.

While at the scene, a witness pointed out a vehicle driving by to officers and told them it was involved in the shooting, police said. Officers pulled the vehicle over, police said, and arrested the driver after identifying him as a suspect in the homicide.