Antioch nonprofit rallies community support after burglars steal 40 laptops

A nonprofit mentoring program in Antioch was recently burglarized, with virtually all of its laptop computers stolen.

The loss threatened the summer learning session, but on Sunday, the community stepped up at an impromptu fundraiser that raised spirits and funds.

This Wednesday, the RR Learning Center in Antioch was scheduled to welcome students to its summer education program. During the school year, the nonprofit provides free math and reading tutoring, homework support, and youth job-readiness help, and to do so, they use donated Chromebooks.

On June 18, someone broke into the building and stole all 40 laptops. The program's co-founder, Sandro Trujillo, said he was heartbroken by the theft.

"We also work with the homeless population," he said. "We give out food, we try to bring clothing, everything. So, I know it wasn't our local people because they do respect us a lot. I was completely shocked, especially because we've been helping out so much."

The loss was estimated at $18,000 for the computers alone. In addition, damage to the building and its security equipment brought the figure up to about $25,000.

That's money the organization doesn't have, but they had an idea where they could get it.

"So, we were doing once-a-year taco fundraisers," said Sandro. "But this one...we're like, this one's an emergency! Sorry, guys."

On Sunday, the menu called for emergency tacos, sold on the sidewalk outside the center, and after the word got out about what happened, the people turned out to support the cause.

"It was shocking! It was definitely shocking," said resident Nikki Lopez, who arrived after seeing the story on Facebook. "You wouldn't expect that someone would want to take from a nonprofit, period. But certainly not one that is giving back to the community and the kids in this manner. So, it was hard to process, for sure."

Before the event even began, the group had already raised $4,000 in an online fundraiser. Sandro said one supporter offered to match the taco sale proceeds to try to meet the goal.

In the afternoon, an employee of Walmart showed up to encourage the Trujillos to apply for one of the community grants offered by the company.

"Sometimes we do feel that we are alone," said Marjori Trujillo, Sandro's wife and program co-founder. "It's just me and my husband and we feel, like, heavy sometimes. We carry it so much. But right now, I feel supported. Look at everybody! Like, all the families that we serve, everybody who's here, they're supporting us. And we don't feel alone anymore."

That warm feeling the community was feeling wasn't just from the salsa.

"Oh, my god, this is beautiful! This is what I like!" said Antioch resident Carlo Aguilar. "I mean, as a community, we need to do this for each other, you know? What we say is the devil has one plan, but God has another. So, it's good to see that there's still people that care."

Sandro agreed, and he was amazed at how quickly things turned around for him.

"Something that was tragic comes in and shows you you've got the support of all these people," he said. "There's hope! You know, they see it! So, it gives me that...it revitalizes me again to say, YES, you know what? Let's keep moving, you know?"

What started out as the "devil's plan" turned out to be a blessing in disguise. It's amazing what can be accomplished with a little faith — and a lot of emergency tacos.