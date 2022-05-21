Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe faces trial on 2 counts of DUI

ANTIOCH (CBS SF) -- The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office announced Friday it was forwarding two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol against Antioch Mayor Lamar Thorpe to the court for trial.

District attorney's office spokesperson Ted Asregadoo said the decision was made on two counts following an evaluation and his department had forward the order to Contra Costa County Superior Court for trial. A notice to appear will now be issued by the court.

Thorpe arrested in March and charged in April with two misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and driving with a .08 percent blood alcohol content.

In response, Thorpe issued a statement to KPIX.

"Under advice of counsel, I am limited in what I can share. As I stated previously, I am deeply sorry for this lapse in judgement, and I hope that the residents of Antioch can forgive me. Being your mayor is one of the greatest honors of my life, and I am sorry if I have embarrassed you in any way. You have my commitment that I will learn and grow form this moment and will continue to work diligently to make you proud."