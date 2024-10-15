Man charged with raping 2 women in Antioch, police look for additional victims

A man has been charged with allegedly raping two women in Antioch in June and police believe there may be more victims who have not come forward.

Robert Chuksorji, 37, is being held in Contra Costa County Jail in lieu of $2 million. Chuksorji's attorney has requested the amount be lowered, for which a hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 22.

Antioch police said in a statement Monday several other victims were identified and provided crucial information to the case. The department said it's investigated multiple cases over the years allegedly involving Chuksorji.

The two alleged rapes for whuch Chuksorji faces charges allegedly occurred June 18 and June 23, involving different victims. Police arrested him June 24.

Police alleged Chuksorji would meet women either in person or online, obtain their phone number and begin a texting relationship. Chuksorji would then reportedly plan to meet the victim, which would later turn into a sexual assault.

Chuksorji has been charged with two counts of forcible rape, one count of kidnapping for robbery or sexual purposes and two enhancements.

A message left for Chuksorji's attorney was not immediately returned Monday.

Detectives believe there could be other unreported sexual assaults and victims related to Chuksorji, who may have used several other names throughout the years. Anyone with information can contact Antioch Police Detective Allen at (925) 779-6923 or by email aallen@antiochca.gov.