Antioch man accused of sex trafficking in multiple states, DA seeks additional victims

An East Bay man has been charged for allegedly engaging in human trafficking that victimized women and minors in multiple states, prosecutors said.

According to the Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office, 31-year-old Raymond Jamar Brooks of Antioch was arrested in connection with a yearslong investigation. The DA's office said Brooks is facing multiple charges associated with human trafficking.

Prosecutors allege Brooks engaged in commercial sex acts with minors and adult women "through force, fraud, coercion and other means associated with sex trafficking." The DA's office said several victims have been identified and that trafficking spanned multiple states.

Raymond Jamar Brooks of Antioch, who is accused of human trafficking involving several victims in multiple states. Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office

Brooks is being held at the Martinez Detention Facility on $1 million bail.

Prosecutors said anyone who may have been victimized by Brooks or who has additional information is urged to contact Ann Shiraishi of the Contra Costa County Major Crimes Task Force at 925-917-6857 or ann.shiraishi@contracostada.org.

Anonymous tips can be sent to the DA's Human Trafficking Tip Line at 925-957-8658. Support and resources for survivors can be found through Community Violence Solutions at 800-670-7273.