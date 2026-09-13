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Antioch police investigate separate hit-and-run crashes that left pedestrians hospitalized

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
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Brandon Downs

/ CBS San Francisco

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Police in Antioch are investigating what they say are two separate hit-and-run crashes on Saturday that left two pedestrians with major injuries. 

The first collision happened around 6:50 p.m. near the intersection of 18th Street and Phillips Lane. Officers said they found a 54-year-old man suffering from severe leg injuries. 

The man was taken to a trauma center via a helicopter. Witnesses described the suspect vehicle as a dark gray sedan, police said.

The other collision happened just before 10 p.m. along Sunset Drive near the Napa Auto Parts store. Police said a 63-year-old woman suffered major injuries to her arms and legs. She was also taken to a trauma center by helicopter. 

No suspect vehicle description was known, as the driver took off before officers arrived.

Anyone with information about the cases is urged to contact the police department. 

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