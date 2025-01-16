Driver sought after woman killed in Antioch hit-and-run

Antioch police are looking for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian Tuesday and then fled the scene.

At 6:08 p.m., police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 3000 block of Wilbur Avenue.

Officers and paramedics found the female victim unresponsive on the ground and attempted life-saving measures, but she died at the scene.

Investigators haven't determined the cause of the collision.

Anyone with information about the case can call Sgt. Green at (925) 779-6864 or email rgreen@antiochca.gov.