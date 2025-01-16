Watch CBS News
Crime

Driver sought after woman killed in Antioch hit-and-run

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now - Morning Edition 1/16/25
PIX Now - Morning Edition 1/16/25 12:12

Antioch police are looking for a driver who struck and killed a pedestrian Tuesday and then fled the scene.

At 6:08 p.m., police responded to a report of a hit-and-run in the 3000 block of Wilbur Avenue. 

Officers and paramedics found the female victim unresponsive on the ground and attempted life-saving measures, but she died at the scene.

Investigators haven't determined the cause of the collision.

Anyone with information about the case can call Sgt. Green at (925) 779-6864 or email rgreen@antiochca.gov

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.