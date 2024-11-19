Watch CBS News
Crime

Man hospitalized following 2 shootings in Antioch neighborhood

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Antioch neighborhood dealing with gun violence meets with incoming mayor
Antioch neighborhood dealing with gun violence meets with incoming mayor 03:42

Antioch police are investigating two shootings on Monday which they believe are connected.

Police said that around 3:25 p.m., officers were alerted by a ShotSpotter activation reporting multiple shots around Spanos Street and Mahogany Way.

Approximately three minutes later, another ShotSpotter activation reported multiple shots from the 1000 block of Sycamore Drive, police said.

Police said that at the scene of the first shooting, two to three suspects in a vehicle shot at two people inside another vehicle. The victims were uninjured, and the suspects fled the scene.

At the second shooting, officers did not find any victims but learned that a 27-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Detectives believe he was present at the scene of the second shooting.

He is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Those with any information related to this case are asked to email the Antioch Police Department at tips@antiochca.gov.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.