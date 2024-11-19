Man hospitalized following 2 shootings in Antioch neighborhood

Antioch police are investigating two shootings on Monday which they believe are connected.

Police said that around 3:25 p.m., officers were alerted by a ShotSpotter activation reporting multiple shots around Spanos Street and Mahogany Way.

Approximately three minutes later, another ShotSpotter activation reported multiple shots from the 1000 block of Sycamore Drive, police said.

Police said that at the scene of the first shooting, two to three suspects in a vehicle shot at two people inside another vehicle. The victims were uninjured, and the suspects fled the scene.

At the second shooting, officers did not find any victims but learned that a 27-year-old man arrived at a local hospital with gunshot wounds. Detectives believe he was present at the scene of the second shooting.

He is in stable condition and is expected to survive.

Those with any information related to this case are asked to email the Antioch Police Department at tips@antiochca.gov.