Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old infant last seen in Alameda County

The California Highway Patrol has activated an Amber Alert after authorities said an infant from Hayward was abducted.

Authorities issued the alert for Alameda, San Joaquin, Kern and Los Angeles counties for the infant, who is identified as Maxence Sirois. The 3-month-old was last seen around 1 a.m. on June 28 near McBride Lane and Underwood Avenue.

Police identified the suspect in Sirois' abduction as 42-year-old Marina Kazakova, the boy's mother. She is described as standing 5'6" tall, 128 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Maxence Sirois (left) was last seen in Hayward on June 28, 2026. Police said the suspect is his mother, 42-year-old Marina Kazakova (right). An Amber Alert was issued on July 1, 2026. Hayward Police Department

"Kazakova failed to return Maxence to his father as required by a court-ordered custody agreement on June 30, 2026, and is believed to have fled to an unknown location," police said in a statement.

According to police, Kazakova was wearing a black shirt and blue jeans at the time of the incident. She is believed to be driving a 2016 white Mazda CX-5 SUV, with California license plate 7SJW989.

Sirois is described as 24 inches long, weighing 16 pounds, with a bald head and blue eyes. It was not known what clothing the infant wore at the time of the incident.

Anyone who may have seen either Sirois or Kazakova is asked to contact 911 immediately.