Alexis Gabe mourned at candlelight vigil in Oakley

OAKLEY -- Family, friends and many others from the Oakley community gathered on Friday to hold a vigil for the first time since Alexis Gabe's remains were discovered last month. Hundreds showed up at the town's Civic Center.

But Alexis' family continues to seek justice for their lost loved one.

Gwyn Marquis Gabe, Alexis' brother, told the gathering "She was my best friend and I miss her every day."

Gwyn Gabe, Alexis' father, thanked those who turned out on a cold December night. "It's been really hard for us but what gives us comfort is the live and support from this community," he said.

Alexis Gabe disappeared in January and, after an exhaustive search, her partial remains were found in Amador County in early November.

"When we went to that place where they found her remains, it was heartbreaking. It was like my wife and I broke down when we saw all those flags. You know what those flags mean, right? That's where parts of her were found," said Gwyn Gabe.

While the Gabe family now has some of the answers they've been searching for since Alexis disappeared, they still have not able to find closure.

"People keep telling us to move on but there is no moving on. Losing a child, there is no moving on," the elder Gabe said.

Many community members spoke at the vigil, sharing memories and offering prayers and condolences to the family.

"It's been hard. I cry with the family. It's hard to talk about it. There are no words to comfort the family," said Christine Drew, a family friend.

While the Oakley police department says this case is now officially closed, the Gabe family is still searching for the rest of their daughter's remains. They also believe the suspect in this case had help covering up his crime.

"We're not going to give up. We're going to keep fighting until we get justice," Gwyn Gabe said.

The suspect, Marshall Jones was an ex-boyfriend of Alexis Gabe. He was charged with murder but was shot and killed in Kent, Washington as officers tried to make an arrest.