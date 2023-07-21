Alameda Police: Human remains found near Bay Farm Island Bridge

Human remains were found in the water Thursday afternoon near the Bay Farm Island bridge, which connects Alameda to Bay Farm Island, Alameda Police said on Friday.

Police said they received a report of an object along the shoreline near the Bay Island Farm Bridge around 3:30 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were able to confirm the object was human remains.

Police are releasing no other details. Anyone with information about the case can call 510-337-8340.