Update: Alameda police investigate human remains found on shoreline last month as homicide

Police in the city of Alameda are investigating the discovery of human remains on the shoreline last month as a homicide, the department said Wednesday.

On July 21, police located the remains along the shoreline near the Bay Farm Island Bridge. Based on the coroner's initial findings, the remains were determined to be of a woman and her death is being investigated as a homicide, Alameda Police said.

Police still have not determined the woman's identity, authorities said. She is believed to be between 25 and 40 years old.

Anyone who may have information that may help identify her or help with the homicide case is encouraged to call Alameda Police at (510) 337-8340.