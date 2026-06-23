Alameda High School fires longtime baseball coach, sparking community backlash

The longtime head coach of Alameda High School baseball says he was suddenly let go after 25 years leading the program, a decision that's now drawing backlash from players, parents, and the community.

Ken Arnerich said he was removed without a clear explanation. Now, supporters are planning to speak out at an Alameda School Board meeting, hoping to reverse the decision or at least get answers.

"It is an awesome community to be a part of," Arnerich said. "What's amazing is these players come from a mile and a half stretch of island here, and I think we beat a lot of the big programs with chemistry."

Arnerich said his approach has always been about more than just baseball.

But you don't stay in one place this long without winning. And this year, Arnerich led the Hornets to their first CIF Northern California playoff berth.

But just days after the season ended, Arnerich said he was called into a meeting by school leadership.

"They congratulated me on a great season, and they went on to say we are relieving you of all of your duties as head baseball coach," he said. "When I asked them why, they would not give me an answer."

Arnerich was caught off guard, sharing that he had already planned to retire after next season. He couldn't understand why this was happening now and the people around him are asking the same questions.

"This is so sad to us," said Alameda High parent Sheila Edwards. "We are getting text messages, calls from alumni, and people that just come to watch the games. Everyone is just so shocked."

Parents CBS News Bay Area spoke with described him as a mentor, a legendary local figure, and a good man.

An online petition to bring him back has now topped 1,000 signatures, and Tuesday night, some of those supporters plan to speak at the school board meeting, hoping to change the district's decision.

For Arnerich, the support means the world. But it also makes the moment that much harder.

"I do it for these kids behind me," Arnerich said. "I've always done it for the kids. I just get joy in seeing them grow. I mean, so many former players are now all grown up. They are married; they have kids, and they always come back to see my games."

With the final decision now out of his hands, Arnerich is hoping there's still a chance to return and finish what he started, with a program that has become like an extension of his family.

CBS News Bay Area did receive a statement from the Alameda Unified School District regarding the matter:

"As this is a personnel matter, we can't share many details. We'd like to emphasize, however, that coaching assignments are 'at-will,' and principals have long had the discretion to make decisions regarding the programs at their schools. At the conclusion of the spring season, AHS's principal, in consultation with school and district staff, determined it was time for a new chapter in AHS baseball to better align with the school's and District's vision for athletics."