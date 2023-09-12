Alameda County deputies arrest 4 after carjacking and chase

Alameda County Sheriff's deputies and other law enforcement officials assisted in the arrest of four people suspected of a carjacking Sunday night in Castro Valley.

Deputies responded to a report of a carjacking around 8:45 p.m. in the 25000 block of Crestfield Circle in Castro Valley.

The victim said he was sitting in his BMW when three males approached him, one of whom brandished a firearm and demanded his car. The man got out of his car and all three suspects got into it and fled, the Sheriff's Office said. The victim was not injured.

Deputies located the stolen BMW near 105th and Edes avenues in Oakland and attempted to make a traffic stop, but the driver failed to do so and fled northbound on 105th. Deputies pursued the suspects' vehicle for about 5 miles, then called off the chase in the interest of public safety, once they knew that Oakland Police were providing air support.

The suspects continued to drive at a high rate of speed and ended up colliding into a parked car on 50th Avenue near Bancroft Avenue. With the help of the air team, all three suspects were located as they tried to flee on foot.

The Sheriff's Office said that all three were taken into custody along with a fourth person, though that person's alleged role was not explained.

A search of the area with the help of a K-9 unit allegedly uncovered the firearm suspected in the carjacking, which was wrapped in a sweatshirt and hidden under a vehicle. Police said the gun was registered as stolen out of the city of Oakland.

Angel Aguilar Lopez, 18, from Oakland, was booked into Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of multiple crimes. The other three males were juveniles, one of whom had prior arrests for carjacking and robbery.

They were booked into the Juvenile Justice Center.