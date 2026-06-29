Alameda boat launch search finds no other victims after SUV goes underwater

A man was rescued with life-threatening injuries after an SUV went into the water at an Alameda boat launch Sunday night, firefighters said.

The Alameda Fire Department said crews were dispatched to the Grand Street marina boat launch shortly before 10 p.m. for a water rescue.

Witnesses reported that multiple people might have been inside the vehicle, prompting crews to launch a fireboat and dive team.

After a subsurface dive, rescuers pulled a man from the submerged SUV and brought him to shore. Firefighters said he had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital.

With help from the U.S. Coast Guard, crews continued searching into the night for any other possible victims. The search was called off around 12:30 a.m. Monday with no one else found, Alameda Fire said.

The SUV, which was submerged in about 15 feet of water roughly 100 feet from the ramp, has since been towed out.