State Sen. Aisha Wahab will serve remainder of former Rep. Eric Swalwell's term, CBS News projects

Bay Area voters have chosen state Sen. Aisha Wahab to carry out the remainder of former Rep. Eric Swalwell's term, CBS News Bay Area projects.

Wahab will represent California's 14th Congressional District until January 2027. New vote totals from the Alameda County Registrar of Voters indicate Wahab's lead over Bay Area Rapid Transit Director Melissa Hernandez has grown and is insurmountable with the remaining votes still needing to counted.

The seat was left vacant after Swalwell resigned from Congress in April, following multiple allegations of sexual misconduct that he has denied.

Voters in Alameda County will have to vote for the same seat in November to decide who will carry out the next full term. The same candidates will be on the ballot.

Early voting and vote-by-mail begin on Oct. 5 for the general election. Election Day is Nov. 3.

Wahab was elected to the state Senate in 2022 representing the 10th District, which covers parts of the East Bay Area and Silicon Valley, including the cities of Hayward, Fremont, Milpitas, Sunnyvale, San Jose and Santa Clara.