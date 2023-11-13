United Airlines flight diverted to San Francisco airport due to "potential security issue"

SAN FRANCISCO — A United Airlines flight was diverted to San Francisco Monday evening due to a "potential security issue," a spokesperson for the airline said.

Its destination was originally Vancouver, having left from Los Angeles, and it landed safely at SFO around 9:30 p.m., an SFO duty manager said.

"The flight landed safely and was met by local law enforcement. We are working to get our customers to their final destination as soon as possible," United said.

Officials said the threat came from inside the plane while it was over Northern California. The incident concluded with the threat being deemed not credible, the duty manager said.

United said there were 148 passengers onboard with eight crew members.

This is a developing story.